Crews Begin Restoration Work in Bay City’s Carroll Park

Bay City work crews are doing restoration work in Carroll Park, near Essexville.

According to the city, the park spans nearly 14 acres in the area of Groveland Road and Park Avenue, and is the oldest platted park in the city, established in 1875. The pond at the park had mostly dried up over the summer due to an issue with an old water supply line. Crews with the city Department of Public Works began phase two or restoring the pond yesterday, which also includes replacing the water line and painting the animal sculptures which reside in the pond. Officials say the playground may also need to be replaced as well, due to safety concerns, but funding should become available if needed. While an exact date for when the work on the pond will be complete hasn’t been provided, the department says it will be soon.