Crews Battle Overnight House Fire in Saginaw
(Alpha Media file photo)
Firefighters responded to a reported blaze at a house on Saginaw’s west side Monday, May 3.
According to Battalion Chief James Champney, crews arrived to 1020 W. Genesee to find a fire coming out of the home’s kitchen and dining room area around 11:30 p.m. The fire, which had spread to the front and upstairs of the home, was quickly extinguished.
No injuries were reported, and Champney says a neighbor had told them the home been vacant for some time and was and being renovated.
A cause of the fire is still under investigation.