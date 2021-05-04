      Weather Alert

Crews Battle Overnight House Fire in Saginaw

Ric Antonio
May 4, 2021 @ 8:43am
(Alpha Media file photo)

Firefighters responded to a reported blaze at a house on Saginaw’s west side Monday, May 3.

According to Battalion Chief James Champney, crews arrived to 1020 W. Genesee to find a fire coming out of the home’s kitchen and dining room area around 11:30 p.m. The fire, which had spread to the front and upstairs of the home, was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported, and Champney says a neighbor had told them the home been vacant for some time and was and being renovated.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation.

