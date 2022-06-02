Credit Union Announces Name Change

Dow Chemical Employees’ Credit Union is changing its name to Dow Credit Union. Founded in 1937, DCECU at first only served employees of Dow and Dow Corning, but opened membership to others over the years.
“Simplifying and streamlining our name to Dow Credit Union makes sense for us as we celebrate our heritage and ongoing service to Dow while recognizing the broader base of our membership and our growing role in the Great Lakes Bay Region of Michigan,” said DCECU Chief Executive Officer Michael Goad. “We look forward to using this name change and brand refresh as an opportunity to reintroduce ourselves to the members and communities we serve.”
The change comes as Dow marks 125 years in business this year and Dow Chemical Employees’ Credit Union celebrates 85 years serving members.
“When we began discussing the possibility of a name change, one thing was clear: We wanted that name to celebrate our history and ties to the community while simultaneously clarifying that membership is open to a broader population than it was back in 1937,” said DCECU Board of Directors Chair Perry Holmon. “Ultimately, we determined that simplifying our longstanding name would accomplish both goals and help bring a new energy as we serve our existing members and welcome new ones.”
For more information about the shift from Dow Chemical Employees’ Credit Union to Dow Credit Union, visit: dcecu.org/newname