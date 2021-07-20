Credit Card Skimmer Found at Gladwin County Gas Station

During a routine inspection, weights and measures inspectors from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) found a high-tech credit card skimmer, which cannot be seen outside the pump. Instead, these skimmers are located inside the mechanism, where the devices make a copy of the consumer’s card information.
“Bottom line, this is theft. The criminals are stealing someone’s personal information for fraudulent use. These inspections are just another way MDARD is protecting Michigan consumers at the pump,” said Gary McDowell, MDARD Director. “Kudos to our weights and measures staff for their vigilance in protecting consumers pocketbooks and personal identification.”
The skimmer was found at Cimaron Convenience Stores, 796 East M-30 in Gladwin. It was a high-tech device operated via Bluetooth, meaning the thief can access the information without removing the device from the pump.
“The station owner had security measures in place to protect their patrons such as security tape,” added Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Lab Division Director. “Unfortunately, the thieves sliced through it, likely with some type of thin razor blade making it very difficult to see the cut.”
MDARD is working with the FBI and local law enforcement to track down the thieves. The department said it will continue to look for skimmers during every routine pump inspection.
If you believe your information may have been compromised, you should contact your banking institution immediately.