Crazy Quarters Arcade ‘Levels-Up’ with New Expansion: Nudged Underground

One Bay City business has ‘leveled-up’ despite pandemic obstacles around the area.
After opening in February of 2020 and moving into their new-er site at 304 Center Ave that August; Crazy Quarters Arcade is now announcing an expansion focused on their growing pinball community.
The main arcade floor has been home to than 60 classic and modern games spanning decades of entertainment; but Joe Pastula, one of the arcade’s three co-owners, says the 2,500sqft “Nudged Underground” addition, located in the lower level of the business, will house more-than 50 Pinball machines in a 1920’s-Speakeasy theme and provide more room for the upcoming tournament season.
Owners Chris Exo and Jeff Palmer says the new space will provide a relaxing change of scenery, more seating space for those attending IFPA (International Flipper Pinball Association) events, and high-top seating space to charge a phone up or take a break from the pinball action.
Exo, Palmer, and Pastula say while there may already be a lot of machines (pinball and otherwise) more will be coming to fill the space opened by the expansion.
Registration for the tournament season has already begun, and play kicks off February 16th, running through April.
Nudged Underground officially opens to the public at 7PM, Friday, January 21st.