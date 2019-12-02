Crashes Continue into Monday
(source: Michigan Department of Transportation- MI Drive)
While several Midland County roads were closed Sunday, December 1 due to downed trees and power lines, a few were also closed in the Great Lakes Bay Region due to vehicle crashes.
One crash was reported in Midland County around 8:35 a.m. at S. Meridian and E. Chippewa River roads. In Saginaw County along north bound I-75, a crash occurred near the 135 mile marking affecting the two left lanes around 11:50 a.m. Just three hours later, a car fire was reported near the same area on the south bound side. Saginaw Township police responded to a crash on State St. around 3:20 p.m., closing the west bound lanes for a short time.
On Monday, December 2, Saginaw County Central Dispatch has reported two crashes: the first around 6:25 a.m. on Gratiot Rd. west of Midland Rd. at the bridge. The second report came in about 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of Center and Clunie, which has been closed.
There have also been numerous reports of other incidents. Traffic along I-75 at the Zilwaukee Bridge is backed up due to icy conditions, making it hard for semi tractor-trailers to get over the bridge. A number of spin outs have been reported, putting people into ditches and highway meridians.
Please remember road conditions are not the causes of accidents. Going too fast or failing to properly yield during poor road conditions are the contributing factors for crashes.