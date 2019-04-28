Crash Kills Vassar Man

A collision between a pickup truck and a farm vehicle near Frankenmuth resulted in the death of a 53 year old Vassar man. Accident investigators say the Vassar man ran a stop sign on Townline Road at Dehmel Road and hit the farm vehicle driven by a 20 year old Fairgrove man. The Vassar man was pronounced dead at the scene, although first responders tried to administer first aid. The Fairgrove man escaped serious injuries in the crash just after 10:30 Saturday morning. Names of the drivers were not released. The crash remains under investigation.