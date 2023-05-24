WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Crash Involving State Police Vehicle Results in Minor Injuries

By jonathan.dent
May 24, 2023 10:43AM EDT
Share
Crash Involving State Police Vehicle Results in Minor Injuries
Crash Involving State Police Vehicle Results in Minor Injuries (WSGW)

A crash involving a State Police patrol vehicle in Saginaw Township resulted in only minor injuries.

Authorities say a trooper was driving east on State Street while responding to a call in the State Police Ford Explorer with lights and sirens activated around 5:45 Tuesday afternoon. While turning onto North Center Road, the patrol vehicle and a civilian vehicle that was driving north on Center collided, according to police.

The trooper was uninjured, and the civilian driver was reportedly treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Charged in Wrong Way Police Chase
2

Police Searching for Missing Northern Michigan Teens
3

27-Year-Old Bay City Man Shot in Saginaw
4

Fake Police Scam Making Rounds in Saginaw
5

17-Year-Old Considered Armed and Dangerous by Police Taken into Custody