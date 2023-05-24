Crash Involving State Police Vehicle Results in Minor Injuries

A crash involving a State Police patrol vehicle in Saginaw Township resulted in only minor injuries.

Authorities say a trooper was driving east on State Street while responding to a call in the State Police Ford Explorer with lights and sirens activated around 5:45 Tuesday afternoon. While turning onto North Center Road, the patrol vehicle and a civilian vehicle that was driving north on Center collided, according to police.

The trooper was uninjured, and the civilian driver was reportedly treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.