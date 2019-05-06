Crash in Sanilac County Injures Five

Five people were injured in a Saturday, May 4 crash in Sanilac County.

A 53-year-old Sandusky man was driving a Ford F-250 east on Peck road in Elk Township around 8:40 a.m. when a deer ran into the road. The man lost control of the vehicle, entered a ditch and rolled over. The truck’s passengers are all from Sandusky, including a 40-year-old man, 15-year-old, six-year-old and three-year-old. Police say they were all wearing seat belts or in booster seats. They were all taken to Mackenzie Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.