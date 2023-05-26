WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Crash in Saginaw Claims Life of 34-Year-Old, Leaves Two Others Injured

May 26, 2023 9:27AM EDT
A 34-year-old woman is dead and two other people were injured, one of them critically, after a crash in Saginaw Thursday night.

The Saginaw Police Department says officers responded to a home on Mershon Street around 10:00, and found a 2008 Mercedes sedan that had crashed into some trees before coming to rest after hitting a basketball hoop.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, Ida Murchison had died from her injuries. A 33-year-old female and 38-year-old male occupant of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital, where the man is listed in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing, and police say extreme speed and alcohol use are believed to have been factors in the crash.

