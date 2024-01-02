Crash in Northern Bay County Sends Teen to Hospital

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a crash north of Pinconning Monday.

Police responded to the 4900 block of North Shore Road around 4:45 A.M. where a white Ford F-250 pickup was found upside down. Police say the teen was driving the vehile when it left the road way and rolled several times. The boy was ejected from the truck. He was taken to a Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw for treatment.

A 16-year-old passenger was not hurt in the crash. Police say alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.