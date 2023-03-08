Crash in Midland County Claims the Life of 66-year-old Woman

(Getty Images)

A crash in Midland Township on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:40, Karen Jo Hoerger was turning northbound onto South Poseyville Road from East Ashby Road, when a southbound pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old ignored a red light and crashed into Hoerger’s jeep.

Hoerger was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Investigators say the 18-year-old male driver and his 20-year-old male passenger were not injured.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash, pending further investigation.