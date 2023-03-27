WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Crash in Midland County Claims Life of 71-Year-Old Woman

By jonathan.dent
March 27, 2023 4:00PM EDT
Share
Crash in Midland County Claims Life of 71-Year-Old Woman
(Getty Images)

A woman from Midland is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Homer Township Saturday morning.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says that at 10:58, a southbound Buick LaCrosse driven by a 20-year-old Midland woman lost control on a snow-covered Meridian Road and crashed into a northbound Chevy Equinox occupied by a 74-year-old man and his wife, 71-year-old Pamela Kay St. John.

Pamela was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

Her husband, who was driving, and the 20-year-old woman were both taken to MyMichigan Medical Center ER for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no evidence that drugs or alcohol were involved, but a toxicology report is pending.

Popular Stories

1

Eric Mays Sentenced in Disorderly Conduct Case
2

Year-Long Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrest in Bay County
3

Three People Charged with Torture and Killing of Animals
4

State Police Stop Driver Experiencing Medical Emergency
5

Bay City Central HS Hires New Principal