Crash in Midland County Claims Life of 71-Year-Old Woman

A woman from Midland is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Homer Township Saturday morning.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says that at 10:58, a southbound Buick LaCrosse driven by a 20-year-old Midland woman lost control on a snow-covered Meridian Road and crashed into a northbound Chevy Equinox occupied by a 74-year-old man and his wife, 71-year-old Pamela Kay St. John.

Pamela was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

Her husband, who was driving, and the 20-year-old woman were both taken to MyMichigan Medical Center ER for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no evidence that drugs or alcohol were involved, but a toxicology report is pending.