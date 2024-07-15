Crash In Isabella County Claims Life of Lansing Woman

A Saturday crash in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman and injured two others.

Police say the woman and a 77-year-old man, both from Lansing, were in a GMC Envoy around 5:00 P.M., driving north on Winn Road when their vehicle was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 20-year-old Weidman man, which was heading north and crossed into oncoming traffic. The elderly couple had to be extracted from their vehicle and were taken to a local hospital, where the woman died from her injuries. The man suffered serious injuries.

Police say the younger man also suffered non-life threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.