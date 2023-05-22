Crash in Bay County Claims Life of Saginaw County Teen, Injures 3 Others

A crash in Bay County early Saturday morning claimed the life of a teen from Hemlock, and left three others injured.

According to Michigan State Police, a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old from Saginaw crashed into a water-filled ditch on 7 Mile Road in Frankenlust Township around 2:55.

A passenger later identified by Hemlock Public Schools as 18-year-old Dax Burk was killed in the crash. Police say the driver and two other passengers, a 15-year-old from Saginaw and a 16-year-old from Saint Charles all survived, but suffered serious injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed to be factors in the crash.