Crash Claims Life of 32-Year-Old Bay City Man

By jonathan.dent
February 1, 2023 3:30PM EST
A crash in Bay County Tuesday night claimed the life of a 32-year-old man.

Michigan State Police say a man from Bay City was driving north on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive in Monitor Township around 9:30 p.m. when he ran off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Michigan State Police were assisted by MedStar EMS, the Monitor Township Fire Department, and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

