Crash And Cleanup Impedes US 10 Traffic For Hours
Photos Courtesy of John Hopp
Two people were seriously injured in a crash on westbound US-10 Wednesday afternoon. According to Midland Police, a flatbed cargo truck hit a parked pickup from behind. The drivers of the vehicles, a 64-year-old Manton man and 39-year-old Danville man, were taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. US-10 was restricted to one lane while crews cleared debris from the highway. The truck was hauling a load of granite. The highway finally had all lanes open around midnight. Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.