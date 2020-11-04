COVID positivity rate trending “modestly” up, California governor says

▶ Watch Video: Coronavirus patients flooding hospitals as infections spread in 43 states

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that the state is seeing a modest increase in the state’s coronavirus positivity rate and slight upticks in new ICU admissions and hospitalizations. In his news briefing, Newsom also addressed the state’s historic wildfire season.

The governor outlined new guidelines for prioritizing and allocating COVID-19 vaccine supplies. He said California has joined with Washington state, Oregon and Nevada in a scientific safety review workgroup of experts that is addressing safety, equity and transparency.

Newsom said the state’s positivity rate is at 2.9%, what he said is trending “modestly” up. He also said California is seeing a 5.9% increase in new ICU admissions and a 4.7% increase in new hospitalizations. “We’re monitoring this and watching it closely,” Newsom said.

Newsom also addressed the wildfires causing devastation in the state. This year, 31 people have died and more than 9,300 structures have been destroyed. The Silverado Fire in Orange County, which broke out Monday, is only 5% contained and has scorched nearly 12,000 acres. Meanwhile, the Blue Ridge Fire continues raging, with zero containment, the governor said.

The Silverado Fire, located east of Irvine and Lake Forest in Southern California, forced 91,000 people to evacuate and came dangerously close to neighborhoods Tuesday as firefighters successfully battled to hold back the flames. No homes have been reported damaged.

Meanwhile, the Blue Ridge Fire that erupted Monday afternoon in Corona amid strong Santa Ana winds continued to grow and has scorched at least 8,000 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. It forced thousands of people to evacuate.