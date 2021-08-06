COVID-19 Transmission High in 44 Michigan Counties

Saginaw, Midland, Huron and Tuscola counties are among 44 counties across the state the CDC recommends to mask up when out in public, regardless of vaccination status.
Seven of those counties, including Huron County, are considered at top transmission level for COVID-19, which means they are experiencing a positivity rate of 10 percent or higher and are reporting at least 100 cases per week per 100,000residents.
Saginaw, Tuscola and Midland counties fall in the substantial transmission level with between 50-99 cases a week and a positivity rate of eight or nine percent. 34 other counties also fall into this category.
The CDC and state health officials continue to urge residents to get their vaccines as transmission rates continue to increase across the state.