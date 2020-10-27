COVID-19 Outbreak In Two Bay City Public Schools Quarantines Hundreds of Students
(Alpha Media file photo)
More than 250 students at two Bay City School District schools have been quarantined due to the coronavirus.
The students attend Bay City Western Middle School and Auburn Elementary, both in Auburn. Four have tested positive at the middle school and two at the elementary, with the rest of the students quarantined due to possible exposure, which the district says did not occur at school but related to activities outside of school grounds. As a precaution, those schools have returned to all virtual learning.
In addition, John Glenn High School in Bangor Township has also returned to virtual learning, though the number of positive or quarantined students is unknown. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have also been reported at Jefferson Middle School in Midland, Northwood University, Mott Community College and Alma College.