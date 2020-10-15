COVID-19 Outbreak at Midland Public Schools
(source: Centers for Disease Control)
Midland County Health Department officials are working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 at Midland Public Schools.
Officials say a positive case was identified on October 5. Since that time, 97 people, including students and staff, have isolated or quarantined as they await test results.
Contact tracing has determined 63 people were in close contact with a confirmed positive case within the district and 28 people were in close contact with positive cases outside of Midland Public Schools. Six people within the district have tested positive for the coronavirus so far.
Health department officials began contact tracing with the first positive case but say it’s too soon to tell if the outbreak has been contained. Residents are reminded to wear masks, wash hands and social distance in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.