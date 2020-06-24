COVID-19 Numbers for June 23
(source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake)
Here are the latest numbers regarding the coronavirus in Michigan.
As of June 23, there were 61,630 total confirmed cases in the state with with 5,864 deaths attributed to COVID-19. However, the numbers have drastically slowed down. Only 221 cases were confirmed Tuesday. 11 people died from the virus. This is a significant drop since the illness’s peak when thousands of people were diagnosed with disease on a daily basis and hundreds of people died each day.
49,290 people have recovered from the virus.
In Saginaw County, 1,180 people have tested positive for COVID-19 while 119 people have died. Bay County’s numbers are at 341 cases with 28 confirmed deaths. In Midland County, 119 cases have been reported with nine deaths. There has been a slight rise in cases in Midland County following the May 19 flood as evacuation orders and disaster relief made it nearly impossible to maintain social distancing.
In the Thumb, Tuscola County reports 219 confirmed cases with 26 deaths and Huron County is at 55 cases with three deaths. Genesee County retains mid-Michigan’s highest tally with 2,126 positive tests and 260 confirmed deaths.