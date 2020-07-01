Covid-19 Identified at Bay City Business
(Alpha Media Image Library)
The Bay County Health Department is notifying the public of potential exposure to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. A hair stylist at the Great American Man Cave at 1900 South Wenona is so far the only positive result from the business, where the stylist was working on
several recent dates:
• Tuesday, June 23
• Wednesday, June 24
• Friday, June 26
• Monday, June 29
• Tuesday, June 30
The stylist and clients may or may not have worn face coverings, and it’s estimated there may be up to 75 people who had direct contact. The known clients who signed in to a customer list will be contacted by the Health Department and provided with education, counseling and potential testing.
Any clients who did not sign in but were at this location on the specified dates, are asked to: 1. Complete the survey found at the link below and submit it via fax (989-895-4083) or email to covid19@baycounty.net
Contact of Great American Man Cave in Bay City
2. Contact the Bay County Health Department, 989-895-4009, ext. 6.
Anyone who may have been exposed should watch for symptoms including:
□Temperature > 100.4°F (38°C) □Sweats and/or chills
□Cough □Congestion / runny nose
□Shortness of breath □Sudden loss of sense of smell / taste
□Sore throat □Conjunctivitis (pink eye)
□Nausea □Fatigue or weakness
□Vomiting □Muscle aches
□Diarrhea □Headache
If symptoms do develop, seek medical help and get tested as soon as possible.
“We provide great service to our community, and the health and safety of our clients and our stylists is vitally important” states Great American Man Cave owner Janice Pogoreski.
“We want to commend the Great American Man Cave for all of their efforts in assisting the Health Department as we reach out to the community and begin contact tracing and investigate the spread of COVID-19” stated Health Officer Joel Strasz. “They (the Great American Man Cave) have stepped up and their concern for the community and their clients is truly appreciated.”