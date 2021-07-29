COVID-19 Delta Variant Detected in Saginaw County

The Saginaw County Health Department received notification Wednesday, July 28 of its first confirmed case of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
On July 7, the county had no new COVID-19 cases or deaths, but positivity and daily new cases have increased since then. As of Thursday, July 29, the county is looking at a 6.2 percent positivity rate that is slowly rising and 43.2 new cases per million, which is about eight or nine new cases per day. In the past two days, Saginaw County has recorded 40 new cases. The majority of the new cases are unvaccinated individuals.
Health officials say the numbers remain well below what the county experienced during surges last fall and earlier this year, but it remains important to protect ourselves, our loved ones and neighbors from the disease. Officials remind people to frequently wash hands, staying home when you aren’t feeling well, wearing a mask for those who are unvaccinated and going out and getting the vaccine.