COVID-19 Confirmed in Two Attendees of Unsanctioned Prom
The Saginaw County Health Department released the following statement on Friday, July 17, 2020:
(SAGINAW) – The Saginaw County Health Department has discovered two confirmed COVID-19 cases from attendees at a non-school sanctioned prom event held at the Swan Valley Banquet Hall on July 7, 2020. During our investigation of positive cases we have now discovered two individuals that attended the prom have since tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals were not symptomatic at the event; however have since developed symptoms. This means that these students may have been exposed at the prom or other events in the days surrounding.
We have contacted direct close contacts of the positive cases and instructed them to home quarantine for up to 14 days and to get tested.
We are encouraging all those in attendance at this event to be tested for COVID-19 and continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms until at least until July 21, 2020. It is important to note that a negative test within that 14-day period does NOT rule out the possibility of still developing COVID-19. The incubation period is up to 14 days and CDC reports that 97.5% of positive cases who develop symptoms will do so within 11.5 days from exposure.
Our public health nurses and staff are available to help any affected families, especially those with more vulnerable family members by calling our COVID-19 Hotline at (989) 758-3828.
“We also want our residents to know that when health department nurses call cases for investigation it is critically important they provide us accurate information on who they may have had contact with” states Tawnya Simon, Nursing Director. “Our staff are encountering an increase in younger persons not providing us truthful information. We are not here to get anyone in trouble. We are trying to do our job
to identify community contact and limit any further spread of the disease” Simon states. With an increase in cases statewide and within Saginaw County this week alone we need the public cooperation more than ever. Following the Executive Orders, wearing masks, and practicing good prevention measures like washing our hands and staying home if we feel ill, will help us fight further spread of COVID-19 in Saginaw.
We understand high school events such as these are being considered across the county, therefore SCHD wants to remind anyone planning a social event (whether a graduation or celebration) the Governor’s EO 110 is still in effect which states indoor social gatherings amongst persons not of a single household are not to exceed 10 people, and outdoor gatherings or events may not exceed 100 people and must include social distancing.
For more information follow the Saginaw County Health Department on facebook and visit our Coronavirus page on our website www.saginawpublichealth.org.