COVID-19 Commuity Testing Day in Saginaw

Great Lakes Bay Pride and Great Lakes Bay Health Centers are collaborating to host a community testing day.

Several free and confidential services will be available including HIV testing, Covid-19 testing, Flu shots, and monkeypox vaccines. Information on local support resources will also be made available. The free event will be hosted this Saturday, September 24th, in the parking lot of Hearth Home in Saginaw from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.