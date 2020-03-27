      Breaking News
Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

COVID-19 Claims First Mid-Michigan Residents

Michael Percha
Mar 27, 2020 @ 8:07am
(source: Centers for Disease Control)

Three people in mid-Michigan have now died from the coronavirus, marking the first deaths in the region.

Health officials say two elderly men died Thursday, March 26 in Genesee County. The men both had underlying health issues. A Tuscola County man also died Thursday from the virus. He was a resident of the Tuscola Medical Care Community, though information about the man wasn’t provided.

Currently in Michigan, there are 2,856 confirmed cases and 60 deaths.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News