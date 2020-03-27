COVID-19 Claims First Mid-Michigan Residents
(source: Centers for Disease Control)
Three people in mid-Michigan have now died from the coronavirus, marking the first deaths in the region.
Health officials say two elderly men died Thursday, March 26 in Genesee County. The men both had underlying health issues. A Tuscola County man also died Thursday from the virus. He was a resident of the Tuscola Medical Care Community, though information about the man wasn’t provided.
Currently in Michigan, there are 2,856 confirmed cases and 60 deaths.