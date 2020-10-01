COVID-19 Cases Linked to Mt. Pleasant Church
source: Alpha Media Image Library
The Central Michigan District Health Department reports at least two people who have tested positive for COVID-19 say they attended services and other events at Maranatha Baptist Church on Airport Rd. in Mt. Pleasant. During the case investigations conducted by the Central Michigan District Health Department, it was determined that a number of people who attended services or gatherings at the church between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The health department said more cases could be seen in the coming days. They said if you were at the Maranatha Baptist Church during that time frame, you should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure. The health department advises calling your physician if you think you are developing any of the symptoms of COVID-19 described below. You can also find testing locations at www.mi.gov/coronavirustest or by calling 2-1-1.
People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
“We continue to see cases in situations where preventive measures are not being followed”, says Dr. Jennifer Morse, Medical Director for Central Michigan District Health Department. It is very important to continue to take the only steps we have to keep COVID-19 from getting worse. That includes staying home when ill, avoiding crowded areas, keeping at least 6 feet apart from others, wearing a mask when in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and frequent hand washing.”