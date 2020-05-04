COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Drop On Sunday
(source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake)
The state of Michigan is reporting fewer cases of COVID-19 infections and deaths as of Sunday, May 3. There were a total of 43,754 cases with 4,049 total deaths. However, the number of new cases reported yesterday was 547 with 29 deaths.
In Saginaw County, there are 720 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 66 deaths. Bay County reports 157 positive cases with six deaths and Midland County has 62 confirmed cases, also with six deaths. Isabella County has 61 cases with seven deaths, Tuscola County reports 113 cases with 14 deaths and Huron County has confirmed 22 cases with only one reported death. Genesee County has 1,634 total cases of COVID-19 with 196 reported deaths.
As of Friday,May 1, 15,659 people have recovered from the disease in Michigan.