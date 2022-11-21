Covenant Holding Nursing Career Fair

source: Covenant HealthCare

Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw is looking to fill several job openings.

The medical care provider is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, November 29th from 8 to 8 p.m. at 5400 Mackinaw Road. Along with applications for job openings in areas like the emergency care center, medical-surgical, and obstetrics units, there will be an hour-long training in Implicit Bias, which satisfies the State of Michigan Requirement for licensing. Participants will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the training.

Covenant employs over 4700 people and offers competitive wages and benefits with opportunities to grow. For more or to register for the career fair, visit covenanthealthcare.com and click the link under the events tab.