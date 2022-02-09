Covenant HealthCare, Wellspring Lutheran Services Announce Transitional Care Partnership

Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw and Wellspring Lutheran Services in Saginaw Township have partnered to offer transitional therapy care, which helps patients transition from hospital to home after surgery or other treatment. Covenant’s Transitional Care Unit will move from its Michigan Avenue campus to Wellspring’s Senior Living Campus at Shattuck and Wieneke Roads in Saginaw Township. It will be called the Transitional Care Community (TCC).
The new facility is part of a $5 million investment that will provide what the two organizations call “the most advanced post-hospital care and services available in the Great Lakes Bay Region.” It’s slated to open in May.
“The opening of the TCC represents only the beginning of how our community will benefit from two legacy, faith-based and dynamic organizations coming together to serve. Both Covenant and Wellspring are committed to exploring additional ways our expertise and innovation can serve more and fill and in gaps as our communities age,” said Dave Gehn, president and CEO of Wellspring.
“We are excited to continue building upon this partnership, providing high-quality post-hospital care for patients in the Great Lakes Bay Region. This new space will provide a welcoming environment and allow staff to provide a higher level of therapy and nursing care to patients as they progress through their journey to transition home,” said Kevin Birchmeier, executive vice president and COO of Covenant HealthCare.
The TCC will deliver physical, occupational and speech therapies in a newly-renovated, state-of-the-art facility. Patients who chose TCC will transition from their hospital care to the short-term residential therapy needed to help them recover and return home.