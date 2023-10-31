Covenant Healthcare to Get First Ronald McDonald Family Room in Mid-Michigan

Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw is getting a Ronald McDonald Family Room for families of children staying in the hospital a place to rest.

The $500,000 project, expected to be finished by next spring, will be located near the pediatric wing of the hospital. Families with children being treated at Covenant will be able to use the space free of charge. The room will actually be comprised of several rooms: with two beds, two bathrooms, two wellness rooms a kitchenette and a pantry. A full time staff member will be on hand to offer support as well.

The Ronald McDonald Family Room at Covenant is the first in mid Michigan and the second in the state, with the other in the Detroit area.