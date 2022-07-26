Covenant Healthcare Receives New Ventilators for Young Patients

Covenant Healthcare has received new ventilator units for use in the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (RNICU) and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). Tuesday afternoon, employees trained with the new “Servo-U” ventilators going into service.
The equipment has many functions, including a Neurally Adjusted Ventilator Assist, where the machine uses a sensor to detect signals from the patient’s brain and synchronize air pressure with the patient’s breathing. This prevents damage to young patients’ lungs and reduces the amount of time a ventilator is required.
The new units can also provide non-invasive breathing support, and can be used to care for adult patients if the need arises.