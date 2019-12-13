Covenant Healthcare out of UHC Network
(Alpha Media file photo)
A contract between a local hospital and a major health insurance provider is coming to a close.
The agreement between Covenant Healthcare and United Healthcare ends December 31, though that date is subject to change as the two companies negotiate a date which reduces impact on patients. The insurance provider will then list Covenant as “out of network”, meaning anyone with UHC insurance will pay higher prices at Covenant than if the hospital were in network, or may even be denied coverage.
About 1,000 UHC members enrolled in employer sponsored, individual, Medicare Advantage and Dual Special Needs health plans will be affected, though Covenant will remain in network for UHC’s Medicaid members, and Covenant’s physician groups won’t be affected by the change and will continue to participate in UHC’s network.