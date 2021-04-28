Covenant HealthCare Nurses Receive SVSU Honors
source: Covenant HealthCare
A Covenant HealthCare nurse and three Covenant nursing units have received the Carleen K. Moore Nursing Excellence Award from the Saginaw Valley State University Department of Nursing.
Central Education Specialist Robin Begick, and Surgical Intensive Care, 6 North and 5 East Covenant HealthCare nursing units were recognized for outstanding work, professionalism, creativity and compassion over the last year. SVSU College of Health and Human Services Dean Judith Ruland, and Associate Professor of Nursing Andrea Frederick surprised the nurses with the honor on Wednesday morning.