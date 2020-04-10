Covenant HealthCare Lab Validated to Process Limited Number of COVID-19 Tests
source: Covenant HealthCare
The Covenant HealthCare Lab is now processing tests for COVID-19. Due to a limited number of test kits, the lab is only being used to process tests for patients who are hospitalized, and patients admitted through the Covenant Emergency Care Center with suspected COVID-19. Tests taken at the Covenant COVID-19 Sampling Center will be sent elsewhere.
Equipment purchased several years ago to improve accuracy of influenza testing was updated in March, allowing processing of COVID-19 testing. Unlike some testing samples that are sent to the state lab and take several days to come back, Covenant’s lab is able to get results in 90 minutes.
Covenant has established a COVID-19 hotline to do screenings by phone. That number is 989-583-3135.