Covenant HealthCare Establishes Outdoor Triage Tent for COVID-19
source: Covenant HealthCare
Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw is providing an outdoor triage tent for people coming to the Emergency Care Center who think they may have coronavirus. When someone arrives, they’ll be greeted by a provider outside the entrance. If there are respiratory symptoms, the patient is provided a mask. The patient will then be taken in a separate entrance to a private room for additional evaluation. Alternatively, those who don’t show fever and respiratory symptoms will be directed to the main entrance for care.
Covenant is also deferring all elective procedures effective March 17 at 6:00 p.m. for the next 30 days. The hospital said it acknowledges
that the interpretation of “elective” may vary, but refers to cases that have options with timing or level of urgency to be completed or whether
it is or is not essential at this time.
Covenant is also encouraging healthy people to consider a blood donation due to the current critical shortage.