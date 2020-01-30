Covenant Health Care Receives Major Award
Covenant Health Care President and CEO Ed Bruff accepts the Leapfrog Award. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
A top Teaching hospital Award has been presented to Saginaw’s Covenant Healthcare by the Leapfrog Group which is a national watchdog organization focused on health care quality and safety.
Covenant President and CEO Ed Bruff says the entire staff is proud to be in this spotlight. Bruff added Leapfrog criteria include meeting stringent safety, quality and efficiency standards for patient care while providing management structures that help prevent medical errors.
Covenant is one of only five hospitals in Michigan to receive this honor.