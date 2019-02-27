Covenant Announces Mary Free Bed Rehab Expansion

Covenant HealthCare and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation are planning a $40.7 million expansion of rehab services on the main Covenant campus in Saginaw. The two organizations signed a partnership agreement in November 2017, with a Mary Free Bed at Covenant HealthCare program currently operating in a building south of the main Covenant campus on North Michigan.

The new building will have 48 private inpatient rehabilitation rooms with space for 12 beds in the future. It will also have leading-edge technology such as ceiling-mounted ambulation systems. Beyond that, officials of the two organization say the project is still in the early stages of development.

The new rehab hospital is expected to create 25 to 30 new jobs.

Covenant HealthCare is a non-profit health system offering a broad spectrum of programs and services throughout east central Michigan. Services range from high-risk obstetrics, neonatal and pediatric care to cardiology, oncology, orthopedics and a Level 2 Adult and Pediatric Trauma Center. Mary Free Bed is a not-for-profit, nationally accredited, rehabilitation hospital based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It provides rehabilitation for children and adults with brain injuries, strokes, spinal cord injuries, multiple traumas, amputations, cancer and more.