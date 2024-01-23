Courtney Soule Transitions to the National Network of Depression Centers

A long time fixture in the Great Lakes Bay Region is taking on a new position with a national organization in Ann Arbor.

Courtney Soule, former Director of Communications for the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance and the Great Lakes Bay Region Mental Health Partnership has accepted the role of Director of Membership, Development, and Public Relations for the National Network of Depression Centers (NNDC). The voice behind the Alliance’s iMatter Anti-Stigma Campaign, she has a long-standing commitment to advocacy, reducing stigma and is passionate about supporting the need for further awareness of mental health.

Prior to that, Soule worked at Dow for 15 years with work spanning public affairs, government affairs, public policy, and corporate strategic development.

At the NNDC, Soule will be responsible for supporting various aspects of the NNDC’s work, with a focus on membership attraction and retention, revenue growth, and the development and implementation of public relations strategies.