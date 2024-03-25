Court Agrees To Block Collection Of Former President Trump’s Massive Civil Fraud Judgement If He Puts up $175 Million

FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom before the continuation of his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York. Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a New York appeals court Friday to halt his Manhattan civil fraud trial while they fight a court ruling that calls for dissolving companies that control some of the former president’s most prized assets, including Trump Tower. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has agreed to hold off collection of former President Donald Trump’s more than $454 million civil fraud judgment — if he puts up $175 million within 10 days.

If Trump does, it will stop the clock on collection and prevent the state from seizing his assets while he appeals.

Monday’s order is a significant victory for Trump as the presumptive Republican nominee defends the real estate empire that vaulted him into public life.

The development came just before New York Attorney General Letitia James was expected to initiate efforts to collect the judgment.

Trump’s lawyers had pleaded for a state appeals court to halt collection, claiming it was “a practical impossibility” to get an underwriter to sign off on a bond for such a large sum.