County Wide Ballot Measures Approved in Midland County, Rejected in Saginaw County

In Midland County, millage renewals for EMS services, School Resource Officers, Older Citizens and Road services all passed overwhelmingly, as did a spongy moth treatment millage renewal and increase. The county Educational Service Agency bonding proposal also passed with by a wide margin. And a Coleman Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal passed 750 – 432.

Voters in Saginaw County have rejected a proposal for the Michigan State University and new 4-H millage in a 18,749 – 21,166. They also rejected a proposal by the Saginaw Intermediate School District Special Education millage, 18,743 – 19,916.

The city of Zilwaukee Fire Department Millage and Parks and Recreation Millage renewal both passed, with 300 and 275 votes respectively. Thomas Township Public Safety, Fire Apparatus and Library millages all passed, while a Chesaning Union Schools Operating millage was turned down by only ten votes. Hemlock Public School Operating millage passed, however, by 227 votes. A Spaulding Township Public Safety Millage, James Township Fire millage and Chapin Township Emergency Fire Protection Services all passed. A Richland Township Parks millage renewal passed, though that township’s Park Improvement millage failed.

Only one ballot proposal was presented to voters in Bay County, for the Kawkawlin Township Millage proposal. Voters approved the millage 674 – 288. The proposal is a renewal of a one mill, general tax levy for four years, which is expected to raise $155 million in the first year. The funds will be used for construction, maintenance and improvement of local public roads.