County Road Agencies Release 2020 “Don’t Miss” List of Local Roads for Fall Colors
(Alpha Media file photo)
Lansing MI – Michigan in the fall is like a scene out of a painting, and residents across the state are its observers. What better way to appreciate the fall colors than to take a drive down a county road – a very safe outing during the pandemic, with affordable gasoline prices this year.
“Taking a fall color tour down a county road is a great way to spend an afternoon during this unprecedented time,” said Denise Donohue, executive director for the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan. “Michigan’s colors are among the best in the country, making fall the perfect opportunity to go out and enjoy the state’s natural beauty.”
“This list of ‘don’t miss’ fall color drives reflects the best suggestions from over two dozen county road agencies who know the best color spots in their area,” she said.
Peak viewing conditions are expected from September 20 to October 14, with mid-Michigan, West Michigan and Southeast Michigan all experiencing peak colors in the same week.
Drivers are invited to #LoveFallRoads with a post on CRA’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/micountyroads or on Twitter at @MICountyRoads to let everyone know the best local road spots for Michigan’s fall colors. Be sure to indicate an intersection, the county and the closest city/village in your post.
The following regions are listed in order of expected leaf coloring dates starting from the Upper Peninsula and moving south.
Upper Peninsula (Sept. 20 – Oct. 5)
Chippewa County
- North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area
- Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford
- Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123
- Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive
Dickinson County
- Kramer Drive on the north side of the city of Iron Mountain
- Metropolitan Road near Felch
Gogebic County
- Black River Road to Black River Harbor
- Lake Road from Ironwood to Little Girls Point and Superior Falls
- Black River Road from Bessemer to Copper Peak and Black River Harbor
- Wolf Mountain Road from US 2 to Wolf Mountain
- County Road 519N from Wakefield to the mouth of the Big Presque Isle River and Porcupine State Park
- Thousand Island Lake Road from US 2 to Sylvania Wilderness Park
Houghton County
- Covered Drive Road
- Freda Road
- Calumet Waterworks Road
Iron County
- Ottawa Lake Road/Hagerman Lake Road loop
- Pentoga Trail (CR-639) to CR-424 along Chicagon Lake and Pentoga Road from CR-424 to Brule River
- Bates-Amasa Road (CR-643) US-2 to US-141 by Paint River and Hemlock River
- Gibbs City Road and Ponozzo Road
- US-2 to Houghton County
Keweenaw County
- Brockway Mountain Drive
- Lac La Belle Road
- Gratiot Lake Road
- Mohawk-Gay Road
- Eagle Harbor Road
- Cliff Drive
- Five Mile Point Road
Marquette County
- County Road 510 from County Road 502 north to Big Bay
- Triple A off County Road 510 in Big Bay
- County Road 533 in Skandia
- M-35 from County Road 480 to Gwinn
Ontonagon County
- South boundary road from Presquile to Ontonagon
Northern Lower Peninsula (Sept. 24 – Oct. 7)
Alpena County
- Bolton Road to Long Lake Road
- Nicholson Hill Road
- Scott Road
- Long Rapids Road
Antrim County
- Deadman Hill overlook off US-131 viewing Jordan River Valley
- Jordan River Road off US-131
- Pinney Bridge Road off M-66
- Cascade Road off Alba Highway (CR 620)
Crawford County
- CR101 looking north from CR100 (“Pioneer Hill”)
Emmet County
- Mitchell Road from Fletcher Road to Cheboygan County line
- Pleasantview Road from M-119 to Robinson Road
- Robinson Road from State Road to Pleasantview Road
- State Road from Harbor Springs to Cross Village
- Stutsmanville Road from Pleasantview to W. Townline, then W. Townline Road north
- Brutus Road from Pleasantville Road to US-31
- Welsheimer Road from W. Stutsmanville Road to Middle Village Drive
- Middle Village Drive from Welsheimer Road to M-119
- Williams Road from US-131 to Resort Pike Road
- Resort Pike Road from Williams Road to Indian Garden Road
- N. Conway Road from US-31 to Tower Road, Tower Road to Pleasantview Road
Leelanau County
- North Eagle Highway
- Newman Road
- Port Oneida Road
- Gills Pier Road
- Schomberg Road
Mason County
- Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road
- Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road
- South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area
- North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake
- Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10
Montmorency County
- Pleasant Valley Road
- Farrier Road
- Carter Road
- Meridian Line Road
Presque Isle County
- Long Lake Highway from M-65 into Alpena County
- E-634 Highway from Polaski Road west to Lake May Road
- W-638 Highway Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to North Allis Highway from Ocqueoc Road west to M-211.
Wexford County
- Fall Color Scenic Routes, all starting from downtown Cadillac:
- Route 1: Around the Lakes (20 miles)
- Route 2: Northwest to Mesick (63 miles)
- Route 3: Southwest to Hoxeyville/Luther/Briston (64 miles)
- Route 4: Northeast to Lake City/Manton (32 miles)
Mid-Michigan (Oct. 7-14)
Barry County
- Hickory Road from M-43 to east near Gilmore Car Museum
Clinton County
- Maple Rapid Roads from Harris Road to Tallman Road
- Tallman Road from Maple Rapid Road to Stone Road
- Stone Road from Tallman Road to Wacousta Road
- Wacousta Road from Stone Road to Hyde Road
- Peacock Road from M-78 to Cutler Road
- Clark Road from Upton Road East
West Michigan (Oct. 7-14)
Berrien County
- Blue Star Memorial Highway along Lake Michigan from Van Buren to M-63
- M-63 south to St. Joseph
- Red Arrow Highway from Stevensville to Lakeshore Road in New Buffalo
- Red Arrow Highway to Union Pier then back to Warren Woods Road
- Red Highway to Madron Lake Road in City of Buchanan
Kalamazoo County
- Q Avenue – 10th Street to 12th Street, Texas Township
- U Avenue – 4th Street to 8th Street, Prairie Ronde Township
- W Avenue – 8th Street to Schoolcraft Village Limits, Prairie Ronde Township
- 14th Street – Lyons Avenue to U Avenue, Schoolcraft Township
- U Avenue – Portage Road to 23rd Street, Schoolcraft Township
- V Avenue – Canadian National Railroad to 28th Street, Brady Township
- 28th Street – V Avenue to UV Avenue, Brady Township
- 34th Street – UV Avenue to V Avenue, Brady Township
Kent County
- Honey Creek Avenue from Pettis Avenue to Cannonsburg Road
- Bailey Drive from Vergennes Street to Lincoln Lake Avenue
- Fallasburg Park Drive from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue
- 5 Mile Road from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue
- Gavin Lake Road from 5-mile road to Belding Road
- Wabasis Avenue from Belding Road to 12 Mile Road
- Ramsdell Drive from 5 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road
Muskegon County
- Scenic Drive from Memorial Drive to Michillinda Road
- Along Lake Michigan shoreline and Duck Lake
Ottawa County
- Lakeshore Drive from Grand Haven city limits to Ottawa Beach Road/Holland State Park
- Hayes Street from M-11 intersection to Berlin Fair Drive/the Berlin Fairgrounds in Marne
- Leonard Street from intersection on Leonard Street/S. Lake Avenue in Village of Spring Lake to Lamont
- Mercury Drive/Green Street/N. Cedar Drive from Grand Haven to Riverside County Park
Southeast Michigan (October 7-14)
Macomb County
- Wales, McKail and Fisher roads in Bruce Township
- M-53 between 23 and 26 Mile roads
- 24 Mile Road between Van Dyke Freeway and Shelby Road
- M-53 between 28 Mile Road and 32 Mile Road
- Tillson Street, Romeo, MI
- Lakeshore Drive between 8 Mile Road and Marter Road
Oakland County
- Lahser Road south of Square Lake Road to just north of Maple Road
- Franklin Road
- Orion Road between Rochester and Lake Orion
Washtenaw County
- Huron River Drive between Mast Road and US-23
- North Territorial Road between US-23 and M-52
“Don’t miss” fall drive recommendations are brought to you by the County Road Association of Michigan, whose 83 members represent the unified voice for a safe and efficient county transportation infrastructure system in Michigan, including appropriate stewardship of the public’s right-of-way in rural and urban Michigan. Collectively, Michigan’s county road agencies manage 75 percent of all roads in the state, including 90,000 miles of roads and 5,700 bridges. County road agencies also maintain the state’s highway system in 64 counties. Michigan has the nation’s fourth-largest local road system.