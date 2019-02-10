Countdown to 7th annual Wheat Winter Meeting

Register now for March 20th Michigan Wheat Program Annual Meeting at Saginaw Valley Research & Extension Farm in Frankenmuth

Online and phone-in registration is now open for the Michigan Wheat Program’s 7th annual Winter Grower Meeting.

The event will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MSU Saginaw Valley Research & Extension Farm, 3775 S. Reese Rd., in Frankenmuth, with a hotel room block now being held at the Frankenmuth Fairfield Inn.

This year’s Annual Winter Grower Meeting opens at 8:15 a.m. with registration, a continental breakfast and an opportunity to visit the tradeshow. Presentations begin at 9 a.m.

Announcement: New Variety Releases!

Dr. Eric Olson, Michigan State University (MSU)

Dr. Eric Olson, Michigan State University (MSU) National Wheat Issues

Chandler Goule, CEO, National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG), Washington, DC

Chandler Goule, CEO, National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG), Washington, DC What’s Up with the MI Wheat Program

Jody Pollok-Newsom, Executive Director

Jody Pollok-Newsom, Executive Director Controlling the Roughstalk Bluegrass Blues

Dr. Christy Sprague, MSU

LUNCH – Industry Displays

Keynote Presentation: Dr. Pierce Paul (pictured below)

Bringing knowledge of Fusarium inoculum rain dispersal and ag in South and North America, and his 13 years of Fusarium work at The Ohio State University

Bringing knowledge of Fusarium inoculum rain dispersal and ag in South and North America, and his 13 years of Fusarium work at The Ohio State University MSU Production Roundtable

Dr. Marty Chilvers, Dr. Olson, Dr. Manni Singh, Dr. Kurt Steinke, Dr. Sprague and Dr. Paul. Moderated by: Martin Nagelkirk and Dennis Pennington

2019 Resources-8 RUP/5 CCA Grower Credits

Martin Nagelkirk, MSU Extension educator

Dennis Pennington, MSU wheat specialist

The registration brochure and related information is located at www.miwheat.org at the top of the “What’s Hot” column on the left edge. Farmers may also register by phone by calling: 888-WHEAT01 (888-943-2801).

Meeting attendance is free to wheat growers and stakeholders, but pre-registration is requested to ensure adequate food, seats and handout materials.

The keynote speaker for March 20th is Dr. Pierce Paul, professor and Fusarium head blight expert with The Ohio State University Department of Plant Pathology. He is part of a team researching the epidemiology of Fusarium head blight of wheat in a multi-state cooperative project funded by the US Wheat and Barley Scab Initiative.