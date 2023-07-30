Cougar attacks 8-year-old camper at Olympic National Park

An 8-year-old camper survived being attacked by a cougar at Washington’s Olympic National Park on Saturday evening, officials said.

The attack happened around 6:30 p.m. local time at Lake Angeles, the National Park Service said. The cougar “casually abandoned its attack” after the child’s mother yelled at the animal, leaving the 8-year-old with minor injuries, according to the National Park Service.

All other campers in the area were evacuated after the attack and access to the area was shut down “due to the extreme nature of this incident,” Olympic National Park wildlife biologist Tom Kay said in a statement.

Law enforcement and wildlife personnel went into the park early Sunday morning to find the cougar, authorities said. The cougar will be euthanized and removed from the park for a necropsy if it’s located.

“This may provide clues as to why the animal attacked since cougars are rarely seen and attacks on humans are extraordinarily rare,” the National Park Service said.

Since 1924, state authorities have recorded around two dozen cougar-human encounters that resulted in a documented injury, including a deadly attack in 2018, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. A 9-year-old girl survived a cougar attack in Washington last year.

All of Olympic National Park is considered cougar territory. Visitors to the park are advised not to hike or jog solo. Adults should keep children within sight and pets should be left at home.

Park visitors who spot a cougar should not run because it may trigger the animal’s attack instinct. Experts advise that people should instead group together to appear as large as possible and make lots of noise/

“The idea is to convince the cougar that you are not prey, but a potential danger,” according to state Department of Fish and Wildlife guidelines.

Cougars are the largest members of the cat family found in Washington, with adult males weighing an average of 140 pounds. Adult females rarely weigh more than 110 pounds. They are most active from dusk until dawn.