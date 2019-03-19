Corteva Stops Beagle Testing After Investigation

DowDuPont’s agri-science division Corteva, which had recently come under fire for testing fungicides on 36 beagles at its Charles River Laboratories in Mattawan, Michigan, has stopped the testing. An undercover investigation conducted by the U.S. Humane Society found the animals were being tested on and called on the company to immediately stop. In a statement, Corteva says it has actively worked with the Brazilian government, which required the tests, to end them. That country no longer needed the testing for the product. The company will attempt to find homes for the animals.