Coronavirus Cases Surge Past 10,000 in Michigan
Statewide cases of coronavirus now are well above the 10,000 mark. The total is now 10,791, compared to 9,334 Wednesday. There have been 417 deaths, another 80 since Wednesday. The Detroit area is one of the nation’s hot spots, with Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties continuing to report the highest number of cases in Michigan.
In the Great Lakes Bay Region, Saginaw is reporting 82 cases Thursday, Bay County is at 16 and Midland County, 15. There have been no deaths in the 3-county region, although there have been two in Tuscola County, which has had 14 cases.
The highest nearby concentration of cases is in Genesee County, with 349, and 10 deaths.
The data below is from the coronavirus section of the state’s website, where you can view this information and much more:
www.michigan.gov/coronavirus
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
| County
|Cases
|Deaths
| Allegan
|5
|
| Antrim
|4
|
| Arenac
|1
|
| Barry
|4
|
| Bay
|16
|
| Berrien
|40
|1
| Branch
|5
|
| Calhoun
|25
|
| Cass
|6
|1
| Charlevoix
|5
|
| Cheboygan
|3
|
| Chippewa
|1
|
| Clare
|1
|
| Clinton
|43
|1
| Crawford
|1
|
| Delta
|4
|
| Detroit City
|2858
|101
| Dickinson
|1
|
| Eaton
|37
|1
| Emmet
|6
|1
| Genesee
|349
|10
| Gladwin
|2
|
| Gogebic
|3
|1
| Grand Traverse
|9
|2
| Gratiot
|5
|
| Hillsdale
|24
|1
| Houghton
|1
|
| Huron
|4
|
| Ingham
|128
|1
| Ionia
|5
|
| Iosco
|1
|
| Isabella
|8
|1
| Jackson
|67
|2
| Kalamazoo
|34
|1
| Kalkaska
|7
|1
| Kent
|125
|2
| Lapeer
|21
|
| Leelanau
|1
|
| Lenawee
|24
|
| Livingston
|113
|2
| Mackinac
|1
|
| Macomb
|1332
|58
| Manistee
|1
|
| Marquette
|5
|
| Mecosta
|3
|1
| Midland
|15
|
| Missaukee
|1
|1
| Monroe
|79
|
| Montcalm
|10
|
| Muskegon
|26
|2
| Newaygo
|2
|
| Oakland
|2183
|119
| Oceana
|2
|
| Ogemaw
|2
|
| Osceola
|3
|
| Oscoda
|2
|
| Otsego
|19
|
| Ottawa
|35
|
| Roscommon
|1
|
| Saginaw
|82
|
| Sanilac
|8
|1
| Shiawassee
|17
|
| St. Clair
|53
|
| St. Joseph
|8
|
| Tuscola
|14
|2
| Van Buren
|12
|1
| Washtenaw
|438
|8
| Wayne
|2211
|93
| Wexford
|3
|
| Other*
|166
|
| Out of State
|48
|1
| Unknown
|12
|
| Total
|10791
|417