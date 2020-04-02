      Breaking News
Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

Coronavirus Cases Surge Past 10,000 in Michigan

Ann Williams
Apr 2, 2020 @ 3:31pm
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake

Statewide cases of coronavirus now are well above the 10,000 mark. The total is now 10,791, compared to 9,334 Wednesday. There have been 417 deaths, another 80 since Wednesday. The Detroit area is one of the nation’s hot spots, with Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties continuing to report the highest number of cases in Michigan.

In the Great Lakes Bay Region, Saginaw is reporting 82 cases Thursday, Bay County is at 16 and Midland County, 15. There have been no deaths in the 3-county region, although there have been two in Tuscola County, which has had 14 cases.

The highest nearby concentration of cases is in Genesee County, with 349, and 10 deaths.

The data below is from the coronavirus section of the state’s website, where you can view this information and much more:

www.michigan.gov/coronavirus

Michigan Data

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  County Cases Deaths
  Allegan 5
  Antrim 4
  Arenac 1
  Barry 4
  Bay 16
  Berrien 40 1
  Branch 5
  Calhoun 25
  Cass 6 1
  Charlevoix 5
  Cheboygan 3
  Chippewa 1
  Clare 1
  Clinton 43 1
  Crawford 1
  Delta 4
  Detroit City 2858 101
  Dickinson 1
  Eaton 37 1
  Emmet 6 1
  Genesee 349 10
  Gladwin 2
  Gogebic 3 1
  Grand Traverse 9 2
  Gratiot 5
  Hillsdale 24 1
  Houghton 1
  Huron 4
  Ingham 128 1
  Ionia 5
  Iosco 1
  Isabella 8 1
  Jackson 67 2
  Kalamazoo 34 1
  Kalkaska 7 1
  Kent 125 2
  Lapeer 21
  Leelanau 1
  Lenawee 24
  Livingston 113 2
  Mackinac 1
  Macomb 1332 58
  Manistee 1
  Marquette 5
  Mecosta 3 1
  Midland 15
  Missaukee 1 1
  Monroe 79
  Montcalm 10
  Muskegon 26 2
  Newaygo 2
  Oakland 2183 119
  Oceana 2
  Ogemaw 2
  Osceola 3
  Oscoda 2
  Otsego 19
  Ottawa 35
  Roscommon 1
  Saginaw 82
  Sanilac 8 1
  Shiawassee 17
  St. Clair 53
  St. Joseph 8
  Tuscola 14 2
  Van Buren 12 1
  Washtenaw 438 8
  Wayne 2211 93
  Wexford 3
  Other* 166
  Out of State 48 1
  Unknown 12
  Total 10791 417
