Coronavirus Cases On the Rise in Bay County
(source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake)
COVID-19 cases are surging in Bay County.
According to the Bay County Health Department, 430 positive cases were reported in the first week of November, as opposed to only 195 cases during all of September and 590 in October. 67 people have died, including three in a recent 24 hour period. The increase is corresponding to an increase in hospitalizations across the county.
On Saturday, November 7. the state of Michigan recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases yet at 6,225 with 65 deaths.
Health officials urge residents to remember the three Ws: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance. People are also encouraged to avoid enclosed public spaces with poor ventilation and to avoid crowds.
Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus should quarantine for 14 days and get tested. Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 will need to self-isolate, remaining at home until 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or since testing was performed if you remain symptom free.
Following these simple steps can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and reduce the risk of infection.