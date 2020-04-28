Coronavirus Cases in Michigan Over 39,000
(source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake)
The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan increased by more than 1,000 between Monday and Tuesday of this week. The total for Tuesday is 39,262, including 1,052 new cases since Monday. The number of deaths stands at 3,567, including 160 since Monday. Of those who’ve had the virus in Michigan, 8,342 people have recovered.
Saginaw County reports 610 cases and 52 deaths since the outbreak started. Bay and Midland Counties each report one more person has died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 4 in both counties. In Bay County, 135 people have tested positive so far. There have been 56 positive cases in Midland County.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown from the State of Michigan website. For more information : https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/28/2020
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Alcona
|4
|
|Allegan
|84
|1
|Alpena
|67
|4
|Antrim
|9
|
|Arenac
|18
|1
|Barry
|31
|1
|Bay
|135
|4
|Benzie
|4
|
|Berrien
|232
|15
|Branch
|53
|2
|Calhoun
|210
|11
|Cass
|27
|2
|Charlevoix
|13
|1
|Cheboygan
|17
|1
|Chippewa
|2
|
|Clare
|11
|1
|Clinton
|114
|9
|Crawford
|51
|4
|Delta
|13
|2
|Detroit City
|8811
|988
|Dickinson
|3
|2
|Eaton
|119
|6
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|1533
|174
|Gladwin
|12
|1
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|19
|5
|Gratiot
|10
|1
|Hillsdale
|118
|16
|Houghton
|2
|
|Huron
|13
|
|Ingham
|426
|10
|Ionia
|53
|2
|Iosco
|48
|4
|Isabella
|59
|7
|Jackson
|342
|18
|Kalamazoo
|327
|12
|Kalkaska
|17
|2
|Kent
|1305
|33
|Lake
|2
|
|Lapeer
|166
|24
|Leelanau
|9
|
|Lenawee
|88
|1
|Livingston
|326
|18
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|5
|
|Macomb
|5339
|572
|Manistee
|11
|
|Marquette
|43
|8
|Mason
|7
|
|Mecosta
|15
|1
|Menominee
|5
|
|Midland
|56
|4
|Missaukee
|15
|1
|Monroe
|277
|12
|Montcalm
|37
|1
|Montmorency
|5
|
|Muskegon
|242
|15
|Newaygo
|16
|
|Oakland
|7012
|654
|Oceana
|8
|1
|Ogemaw
|11
|
|Osceola
|8
|
|Oscoda
|4
|
|Otsego
|88
|8
|Ottawa
|210
|9
|Presque Isle
|11
|
|Roscommon
|14
|
|Saginaw
|609
|52
|Sanilac
|34
|4
|Schoolcraft
|3
|
|Shiawassee
|173
|8
|St Clair
|309
|21
|St Joseph
|30
|1
|Tuscola
|94
|13
|Van Buren
|43
|2
|Washtenaw
|1033
|56
|Wayne
|7362
|694
|Wexford
|9
|2
|MDOC*
|1074
|38
|FCI**
|82
|1
|Unknown
|11
|2
|Out of State
|28
|1
|Totals
|39262
|3567