Coronavirus Cases in Michigan Over 39,000

Ann Williams
Apr 28, 2020 @ 5:24pm
The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan increased by more than 1,000 between Monday and Tuesday of this week. The total for Tuesday is 39,262, including 1,052 new cases since Monday. The number of deaths stands at 3,567, including 160 since Monday.  Of those who’ve had the virus in Michigan, 8,342 people have recovered.

Saginaw County reports 610 cases and 52 deaths since the outbreak started. Bay and Midland Counties each report one more person has died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 4 in both counties. In Bay County, 135 people have tested positive so far. There have been 56 positive cases in Midland County.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown from the State of Michigan website. For more information : https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/28/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 4
Allegan 84 1
Alpena 67 4
Antrim 9
Arenac 18 1
Barry 31 1
Bay 135 4
Benzie 4
Berrien 232 15
Branch 53 2
Calhoun 210 11
Cass 27 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 17 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 11 1
Clinton 114 9
Crawford 51 4
Delta 13 2
Detroit City 8811 988
Dickinson 3 2
Eaton 119 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1533 174
Gladwin 12 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 19 5
Gratiot 10 1
Hillsdale 118 16
Houghton 2
Huron 13
Ingham 426 10
Ionia 53 2
Iosco 48 4
Isabella 59 7
Jackson 342 18
Kalamazoo 327 12
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 1305 33
Lake 2
Lapeer 166 24
Leelanau 9
Lenawee 88 1
Livingston 326 18
Luce 1
Mackinac 5
Macomb 5339 572
Manistee 11
Marquette 43 8
Mason 7
Mecosta 15 1
Menominee 5
Midland 56 4
Missaukee 15 1
Monroe 277 12
Montcalm 37 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 242 15
Newaygo 16
Oakland 7012 654
Oceana 8 1
Ogemaw 11
Osceola 8
Oscoda 4
Otsego 88 8
Ottawa 210 9
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 14
Saginaw 609 52
Sanilac 34 4
Schoolcraft 3
Shiawassee 173 8
St Clair 309 21
St Joseph 30 1
Tuscola 94 13
Van Buren 43 2
Washtenaw 1033 56
Wayne 7362 694
Wexford 9 2
MDOC* 1074 38
FCI** 82 1
Unknown 11 2
Out of State 28 1
Totals 39262 3567
