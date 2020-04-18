Coronavirus Cancels Midland Blooms
source: Midland Business Alliance
Midland’s annual spring beautification effort known as “Midland Blooms” is cancelled this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Midland Business Alliance thanked all those who had committed to take part in this year’s event.
For 30 years, more than 500 community residents and businesses have come together for a one-day volunteer service project planting flowers on Midland’s Eastman Avenue corridor in an effort to provide community ownership for residents to be proud of and welcome visitors to Midland.
The Midland Business Alliance says there’s no doubt Midland Blooms will be back again in 2021.